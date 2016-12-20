Campbell Police: Possible sex assault under investigation

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell police are investigating a possible sexual assault involving a 13-year-old female victim and four boys, who police said are all suspects.

They said it happened in Campbell over the weekend, but the victim is not from Campbell.

Police said someone recorded the incident and posted it online, then it spread on some social media outlets.

She told authorities about what happened.

“Investigation is in a very early stage and prior to any statements, the CPD wants to be certain of the facts surrounding the case to protect the persons involved and the integrity of the investigation,” Officer Rob Vukovich said.

