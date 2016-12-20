Donated van provides more job opportunities for Rich Center students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local car dealer donated a van – free of charge – to the Rich Center for Autism in Youngstown.

The Eddy Group delivered the Chevrolet Express Van on Tuesday, with the Rich Center’s logos already added.

At a fundraising event this past summer, the Rich Center said it was trying to raise money for a van.

Until now, students had to rely on public transportation to get to and from their life skills sites at different businesses.

“Now with this van, it cuts their travel time in half. They won’t be stranded, it’s safer, there’re seat belts and they don’t have to stay in Mahoning County. They can expand to Trumbull County, Columbiana, to those job sites that were just a little bit out of reach,” said Erika Campolito, with the Rich Center.

The organization is currently holding its Christmas fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $50,000 over the holidays.

The Rich Center hosts events throughout the year to raise money, and also accepts donations online.

For more information about the center or to donate toward its Christmas goal, visit the Rich Center for Autism’s website.

