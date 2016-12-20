Farrell’s Chapman verbals to YSU

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell’s all-time leading rusher and All-State Running Back Braxton Chapman has verbally committed to play college football at Youngstown State.

He made the official announcement on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Chapman chose to play for the Penguins over Army, Robert Morris, St. Francis, Buffalo, Holy Cross, Villanova, and Lafayette. He finished his high school career with 3067 rushing yards.

This Fall, he amassed 1,437 yards, averaging eleven yards per carry with 16 touchdowns on the season. In addition to earning All-State honors, Chapman was also named Region Player of the Year. He was also recently named to WKBN’s Big 22.