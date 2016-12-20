Grove City utilizes balance on offense; rolls past Conneaut

Grove City is set to travel to Youngstown tomorrow to face East.

By Published:
Grove City Eagles High School Basketball

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City jumped out to a 39-21 advantage at halftime before closing out their contest with Conneaut with a 71-39 win.

The Eagles featured a balanced offensive attack led by Martin Beatty – who tallied 14 points – and Isaac Thrasher, who finished with 13. Brayden Martin added 10 while Kameron Patterson and Caden Mattocks each had 8 points apiece. Grove City went 16 of 18 from the foul line while connecting on 7 three-point baskets (Martin, 3).

Conneaut’s leading scorers were Kyle Sheets (11) and Erik Richardson (9).

The Grove City Eagles (2-1) will meet Youngstown East (3-0) tomorrow in a makeup game from this past Saturday. The Conneaut Eagles will return home on Friday to meet up with the Warren Dragons.

