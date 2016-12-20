Harding scores 100; tops Fitch

The Raiders will meet St. Ignatius on Tuesday.

By Published: Updated:
Warren G. Harding Raiders High School Basketball - Warren, OH.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Harding posted their most dominating performance of the young season tonight as they cruised to a 100-58 victory over Fitch.

The Raiders went on a 29-7 run throughout the first quarter to take a commanding 22-point lead. Led by Derek Culver’s 20 and Lynn Bowden’s 18 points – Harding improved to 2-3. Andrew Ziegler added 13 while Tiryn Frank and Terrion Jackson both finished with 11 points.

The Falcons (0-5) were paced by Dylan Beany’s 19 points – who made 9 of his 11 foul shots. Zac Bruff tallied 9 and Jakari Lumsden had 8 points for Fitch.

Next Tuesday, Harding will meet St. Ignatius in their first home game since December 6 (versus Poland). The Falcons will meet Hudson on Friday at home.

