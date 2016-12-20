Marjorie A. Trio Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Marjorie A. Trio passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren.

Marjorie was born January 14, 1935 in Greenville, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth (Cook) Beardsley.

She had retired from General Motors after many years of service.

Marjorie will be sadly missed by her daughters, Julie Judd of Warren, Darcy Dorazio of Leavittsburg and Amy Baldwin of Champion; her son, Scott Carkhuff of Warren; one sister, Mary Birdwick of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Walter Beardsley, Jr. of Charleston, West Virginia and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Trio whom she married October 20, 1979 and passed away May 7, 1986; one brother; three sisters and one grandson.

Private services will be held at a future date.

