Ohio State blows out cold-shooting Youngstown State 77-40

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Keita Bates-Diop, Jae’Sean Tate and Kam Williams each scored 15 points as Ohio State took advantage of poor-shooting Youngstown State in a 77-40 blowout Tuesday night.

Trevor Thompson contributed a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds, and C.J. Jackson had eight points for Ohio State (9-3) in a game that was never in doubt. Youngstown State (6-7), which shot only 21 percent from the floor, was beaten badly on the boards by the Buckeyes, who scored 48 points in the paint and shot 50 percent on the night.

Matt Donlan led Youngstown State with 10 points and six rebounds. The Horizon League team hasn’t beaten the Buckeyes in four tries.

The Penguins were just 2 for 21 from the 3-point line while Ohio State managed five baskets in 15 attempts from beyond the arc.

Ohio State rolled out to a 12-1 lead to start the game and led 42-14 at the half. The Penguins suffered a scoring drought of more than 5 minutes in the middle of the half and shot 14.8 percent in that first frame. They hit just two of their last 18 shots to finish the half 4 for 27 from the floor.

Ohio State center Micah Potter suffered a sprained ankle on the opening tip and had to be helped off the court, with Thompson taking his place. Potter, a 6-foot-9 freshman, is averaging 4.3 points and 4.1 rebounds.

