Report: Youngstown School employee accused of assaulting student

The Youngstown City School District said it is taking the allegation very seriously

By Published: Updated:
youngstown ohio schools compared with charter schools


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District is investigating allegations that one of its employees assaulted an 8-year-old student.

WKBN spent the day Tuesday tracking down the leads, finding out the investigation is still in its early stages.

“We’ve been interviewing people and investigating and trying to find out what happened and that…it’s still in its infancy,” said City Schools Spokeswoman Denise Dick. “They are still talking to people. We haven’t talked to everyone that we want to talk to yet.”

Late Monday night, someone reported the incident to the school district.

Dick said there’s no exact protocol in place for this situation. And while police haven’t been called yet, it hasn’t been ruled out.

She added that the district is taking the report very seriously.

Anyone with concerns about what goes on in the classroom should contact the schools.

“It is our practice not to comment at this time until we learn all the facts, and not to make any quick judgments,” Dick said. “We are mindful of the sensitive issues involved but we are confident in our staff, our teachers and our students.”

WKBN 27 First News reporter Amanda Smith talked with school officials on Tuesday. She’ll have a full report on First News at 5 and 6 p.m.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s