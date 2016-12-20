Report: Youngstown School employee accused of assaulting student



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District is investigating allegations that one of its employees assaulted an 8-year-old student.

WKBN spent the day Tuesday tracking down the leads, finding out the investigation is still in its early stages.

“We’ve been interviewing people and investigating and trying to find out what happened and that…it’s still in its infancy,” said City Schools Spokeswoman Denise Dick. “They are still talking to people. We haven’t talked to everyone that we want to talk to yet.”

Late Monday night, someone reported the incident to the school district.

Dick said there’s no exact protocol in place for this situation. And while police haven’t been called yet, it hasn’t been ruled out.

She added that the district is taking the report very seriously.

Anyone with concerns about what goes on in the classroom should contact the schools.

“It is our practice not to comment at this time until we learn all the facts, and not to make any quick judgments,” Dick said. “We are mindful of the sensitive issues involved but we are confident in our staff, our teachers and our students.”

WKBN 27 First News reporter Amanda Smith talked with school officials on Tuesday. She’ll have a full report on First News at 5 and 6 p.m.

