Richard A. Makin Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Richard A. Makin, age 50 of Alliance, passed away at Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Canton on Tuesday, December 20, 2016.

Richard was born in Alliance on June 20, 1966, the son of Harold Makin and Leah Lautzenheiser.

Mr. Makin is a graduate of West Branch High School and he worked as a welder at MAC Trailer. He enjoyed motorcycle and car racing, training and racing horses, as well as, reading Clyde Cussler books. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela (Stevens) Makin, whom he married in 1993; special mother figure, Terry (Gregory) Moore of Wooster; two daughters, Shawna Makin of Ravenna and Elizabeth Makin of Alliance; a brother, Michael Makin and two sisters, June and Jessie Becket.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen and Floyd Makin.

A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2016, at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Kimball officiating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2016, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Aultman Compassionate Care Center for their loving kindness.

