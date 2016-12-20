Storm Team 27: Dry start to Winter

Paul Wetzl, WKBN weather
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Quiet weather overnight with lows falling into the upper teens.  Look for some sun Wednesday with passing clouds.  Highs will push into the mid to upper 30’s.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO
A fast moving storm system will sweep through the region into Thursday with light snow showers developing toward early morning.  The risk for light snow showers will continue Thursday.  Snow accumulation is expected to be light.  Better weather into Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD
Christmas weekend will be warmer.  Look for highs near 40° Christmas eve day with a small chance for rain or snow showers.  Christmas eve night will feature only a small chance for showers.  Even a small risk for light freezing rain into Christmas morning.  Warming through the day Christmas with a chance for rain showers.  Monday will climb into the low 50’s with more rain showers.

Forecast

Wednesday:   Partly sunny.
High:   36

Wednesday Night:  Increasing clouds.
Low:   27

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers. Little/Light accumulation. (40%)
High:   34

Friday:   Partly sunny.
High:   36    Low:   22

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Slight chance for a rain or snow shower.  (30%)
High:   39    Low:   29

Sunday:   Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High:   42    Low:   30

Monday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered rain showers.  (60%)
High:   52    Low:   38

Tuesday:   Cloudy.  Chance for a rain or snow showers.  (40%)
High:   38    Low:   33

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy.
High:   39   Low:   24

