Storm Team 27: Sunny, breezy, cold

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The half moon was visible in the clear skies that caused the low to drop to around 10 degrees with wind chills near zero. There is sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low 30s. Dry and quite weather will continue overnight with lows near 20.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO

Expect dry weather again Wednesday with increasing clouds through the day. Highs will push into the middle 30s. Another fast moving storm system will sweep through the region into Thursday with light snow showers. The risk for snow will end by Friday morning. Temperatures will slowly warm through the week.



LOOKING AHEAD

Christmas weekend will be warmer. Look for highs near 40° Christmas eve day with the chance for snow showers early in the day with the chance for rain into the afternoon and evening. Christmas eve night will feature a chance for showers. Even a small risk for light freezing rain into Christmas morning. Warming through the day Christmas with a chance for rain showers.

Forecast Today: Mostly sunny and breezy.

High: 33 Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy.

Low: 19 Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 36 Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 27 Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 24 Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 40 Low: 28 Sunday: Chance for rain showers. Small risk for a pocket of freezing rain early. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 30 Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 50 Low: 38 Tuesday: Cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 33

