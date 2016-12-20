Summit Co. sheriff looking for suspects in church purse snatching

GREEN, Ohio (AP) – Authorities said they identified two people who they believe stole an elderly woman’s purse while she was in line for Communion at a Summit County church.

The 79-year-old woman’s purse was stolen Dec. 8 from the pew where she was sitting at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Green.

The Summit County sheriff’s office said they’re looking for 38-year-old Michelle L. Wells and 53-year-old Raymond B. Jarvis, both of Uniontown, in connection with the purse snatching.

Authorities said a surveillance camera shows a man putting the purse inside his bulky coat before walking out with a woman.

They said the pair used the woman’s credit card to purchase more than $1,000 in merchandise from a grocery store and a discount store. The purse also contained a small amount of cash.

Anyone with information on where Jarvis or Wells are should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-8637.

