Summit Co. sheriff looking for suspects in church purse snatching

Police said a man and woman stole the 79-year-old's purse from a pew

By Published:
michelle-wells-and-raymond-jarvis

GREEN, Ohio (AP) – Authorities said they identified two people who they believe stole an elderly woman’s purse while she was in line for Communion at a Summit County church.

The 79-year-old woman’s purse was stolen Dec. 8 from the pew where she was sitting at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Green.

The Summit County sheriff’s office said they’re looking for 38-year-old Michelle L. Wells and 53-year-old Raymond B. Jarvis, both of Uniontown, in connection with the purse snatching.

Authorities said a surveillance camera shows a man putting the purse inside his bulky coat before walking out with a woman.

They said the pair used the woman’s credit card to purchase more than $1,000 in merchandise from a grocery store and a discount store. The purse also contained a small amount of cash.

Anyone with information on where Jarvis or Wells are should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-8637.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s