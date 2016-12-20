Wilmington’s DeMedal named All-State

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Since the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted the mercy rule in 1998, only one high school football program has cleared 15 consecutive wins under a running clock.
Senior running back DeWayne Murray and Steel Valley packed them all into one championship season.
Murray, Steel Valley’s 2,000-yard rusher, and teammate Paris Ford, were among those honored Tuesday on the Pa. Football Writers Class AA All-State team.
Ford, a senior safety and Pitt recruit, and the Ironmen (15-0) defeated Southern Columbia 49-7 on Dec. 10 for the program’s first PIAA championship. Under the mercy rule, a game clock runs continuously in the second half when one team is leading by 35 points or more.
Murray, named Class AA player of the year, helped the Ironmen average 53.7 points per game. Steel Valley’s Rod Steele garnered coach of the year honors.
Since 2009, sports writers who cover high school football around the Commonwealth have overseen the all-state process. Players are nominated in all six classifications, and then a statewide ballot is issued to afford all writers the opportunity to cast their votes.
Southern Columbia, denied its second straight AA title and eighth overall, landed a pair of top running backs on the all-state team. Freshman Gaige Garcia and senior Hunter Thomas combined for 3,478 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.
Another repeat selection, Camp Hill senior Bill Williams, made his own history in 2016, becoming the first District 3 player to rush for 1,000 yards in four straight seasons.
Williams was named as an offensive athlete with Line Mountain senior quarterback Kenny Boyer. Boyer accounted for 2,600 yards from scrimmage and totaled 30 touchdowns in guiding the Eagles to the District 4 semifinals.
2016 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM
CLASS AA
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Collin Smith, Ligonier Valley — 6-1, 201 senior
Noah Heimbaugh, Newport — 6-0, 195 senior
Landon Henry, Hughesville — 5-10, 180 senior
Dan Yokemick, York Catholic — 6-1, 180 senior
Running Back
DeWayne Murray, Steel Valley — 5-9, 185 senior
Gideon Green, South Williamsport — 6-3, 225 junior
Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia — 5-9, 180 freshman
Jakkar Kinard, York Catholic — 6-0, 180 senior
Hunter Thomas, Southern Columbia — 5-11, 210 senior
Wide Receiver
Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia — 6-3, 175 freshman
Aaron Tutino, Ligonier Valley — 5-11, 160 sophomore
Amadou Barry, West Catholic — 6-0, 175 senior
Ray Maze, Kane — 5-10, 160 junior
Tight End
Tyler Sear, Neshannock — 6-6, 255 senior
Offensive Linemen
Connor Rutan, South Williamsport — 6-0, 285 senior
Keaton Rounsville, Kane — 6-4, 255 senior
Anthony Berardi, Wilmington — 6-4, 275 senior
Josh Dauberman, Hughesville — 6-5, 300 senior
Jeremy Schaeffer, Schuylkill Haven — 6-0, 210 senior
Athlete
Bill Williams, Camp Hill — 5-6, 175 senior
Kenny Boyer, Line Mountain — 5-10, 160 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Linemen
Parker Jones, Wellsboro — 6-7, 235 senior
Mark Craig, Berlin Brothersvalley — 6-1, 190 senior
Nick Shoemaker, Dunmore — 6-2, 250 junior
Andrew Bell, Southern Columbia — 5-11, 225 junior
Linebacker
Mike Kalyan, Schuylkill Haven — 5-9, 215 senior
Elijah Parrish, Ligonier Valley — 5-9, 206 senior
Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia — 6-0, 165 freshman
Robert Brown, Wellsboro — 6-1, 225 sophomore
Frank Antuono, Neshannock — 6-2, 220 senior
Garrett David, North Penn-Mansfield — 6-2, 195 sophomore
Defensive Back
Paris Ford, Steel Valley — 6-2, 190 senior
Cameron Young, Southern Columbia — 5-9, 145 senior
Davis Gardner, Kane — 6-3, 205 senior
Joel Whitteker, North Penn-Mansfield — 6-0, 185 senior
Athlete
Danny Lozada, Schuylkill Haven — 5-9, 165 senior
Spencer DeMedal, Wilmington — 6-1, 195 senior
Specialist
Jarrett Esposito, Brockway — 6-2, 170 senior
Player of the Year — DeWayne Murray, Steel Valley
Coach of the Year — Rod Steele, Steel Valley
