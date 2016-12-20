Wilmington’s DeMedal named All-State

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Since the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted the mercy rule in 1998, only one high school football program has cleared 15 consecutive wins under a running clock.

Senior running back DeWayne Murray and Steel Valley packed them all into one championship season.

Murray, Steel Valley’s 2,000-yard rusher, and teammate Paris Ford, were among those honored Tuesday on the Pa. Football Writers Class AA All-State team.

Ford, a senior safety and Pitt recruit, and the Ironmen (15-0) defeated Southern Columbia 49-7 on Dec. 10 for the program’s first PIAA championship. Under the mercy rule, a game clock runs continuously in the second half when one team is leading by 35 points or more.

Murray, named Class AA player of the year, helped the Ironmen average 53.7 points per game. Steel Valley’s Rod Steele garnered coach of the year honors.

Since 2009, sports writers who cover high school football around the Commonwealth have overseen the all-state process. Players are nominated in all six classifications, and then a statewide ballot is issued to afford all writers the opportunity to cast their votes.

Southern Columbia, denied its second straight AA title and eighth overall, landed a pair of top running backs on the all-state team. Freshman Gaige Garcia and senior Hunter Thomas combined for 3,478 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.

Another repeat selection, Camp Hill senior Bill Williams, made his own history in 2016, becoming the first District 3 player to rush for 1,000 yards in four straight seasons.

Williams was named as an offensive athlete with Line Mountain senior quarterback Kenny Boyer. Boyer accounted for 2,600 yards from scrimmage and totaled 30 touchdowns in guiding the Eagles to the District 4 semifinals.

2016 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM

CLASS AA

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Collin Smith, Ligonier Valley — 6-1, 201 senior

Noah Heimbaugh, Newport — 6-0, 195 senior

Landon Henry, Hughesville — 5-10, 180 senior

Dan Yokemick, York Catholic — 6-1, 180 senior

Running Back

DeWayne Murray, Steel Valley — 5-9, 185 senior

Gideon Green, South Williamsport — 6-3, 225 junior

Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia — 5-9, 180 freshman

Jakkar Kinard, York Catholic — 6-0, 180 senior

Hunter Thomas, Southern Columbia — 5-11, 210 senior

Wide Receiver

Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia — 6-3, 175 freshman

Aaron Tutino, Ligonier Valley — 5-11, 160 sophomore

Amadou Barry, West Catholic — 6-0, 175 senior

Ray Maze, Kane — 5-10, 160 junior

Tight End

Tyler Sear, Neshannock — 6-6, 255 senior

Offensive Linemen

Connor Rutan, South Williamsport — 6-0, 285 senior

Keaton Rounsville, Kane — 6-4, 255 senior

Anthony Berardi, Wilmington — 6-4, 275 senior

Josh Dauberman, Hughesville — 6-5, 300 senior

Jeremy Schaeffer, Schuylkill Haven — 6-0, 210 senior

Athlete

Bill Williams, Camp Hill — 5-6, 175 senior

Kenny Boyer, Line Mountain — 5-10, 160 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Linemen

Parker Jones, Wellsboro — 6-7, 235 senior

Mark Craig, Berlin Brothersvalley — 6-1, 190 senior

Nick Shoemaker, Dunmore — 6-2, 250 junior

Andrew Bell, Southern Columbia — 5-11, 225 junior

Linebacker

Mike Kalyan, Schuylkill Haven — 5-9, 215 senior

Elijah Parrish, Ligonier Valley — 5-9, 206 senior

Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia — 6-0, 165 freshman

Robert Brown, Wellsboro — 6-1, 225 sophomore

Frank Antuono, Neshannock — 6-2, 220 senior

Garrett David, North Penn-Mansfield — 6-2, 195 sophomore

Defensive Back

Paris Ford, Steel Valley — 6-2, 190 senior

Cameron Young, Southern Columbia — 5-9, 145 senior

Davis Gardner, Kane — 6-3, 205 senior

Joel Whitteker, North Penn-Mansfield — 6-0, 185 senior

Athlete

Danny Lozada, Schuylkill Haven — 5-9, 165 senior

Spencer DeMedal, Wilmington — 6-1, 195 senior

Specialist

Jarrett Esposito, Brockway — 6-2, 170 senior

Player of the Year — DeWayne Murray, Steel Valley

Coach of the Year — Rod Steele, Steel Valley

