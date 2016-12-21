AAC Boys’ Basketball Standings (as of December 21)

2016-17 All-American Conference: Boys’ Basketball

Red Tier Standings

Canfield – 5-1 (3-0)

East – 4-0 (2-0)

Harding – 2-3 (2-1)

Boardman – 4-1 (1-1)

Lakeside – 4-2 (1-1)

Howland – 0-4 (0-3)

Fitch – 0-5 (0-3)

White Tier Standings

Struthers – 6-0 (3-0)

Edgewood – 5-1 (2-1)

Jefferson – 3-2 (2-1)

Poland – 3-2 (1-1)

Niles – 2-3 (1-2)

Lakeview – 2-5 (1-3)

Hubbard – 2-4 (1-3)

Blue Tier Standings

LaBrae – 5-0 (3-0)

Champion – 4-1 (3-1)

Liberty – 2-2 (2-1)

Newton Falls – 1-4 (1-1)

Girard – 1-5 (1-2)

Brookfield – 2-5 (1-3)

Memorial – 0-5 (0-3)

Team Stats

Scoring Average

East – 69.8

Champion – 71.8

Struthers – 67.5

LaBrae – 66.4

Harding – 65.8

Edgewood – 61.3

Canfield – 59.0

Jefferson – 58.8

Poland – 58.6

Lakeside – 58.3

Liberty – 58.3

Niles – 57.8

Boardman – 56.4

Hubbard – 54.8

Lakeview – 53.9

Howland – 51.3

Brookfield – 50.6

Fitch – 50.4

Girard – 49.7

Newton Falls – 46.0

Campbell Memorial – 40.2

Scoring Defense

Canfield – 45.5

Brookfield – 50.0

LaBrae – 50.8

East – 51.8

Struthers – 52.3

Edgewood – 52.5

Boardman – 53.0

Harding – 54.4

Lakeside – 55.2

Newton Falls – 55.4

Jefferson – 56.4

Champion – 57.0

Poland – 57.6

Girard – 58.2

Hubbard – 59.2

Niles – 59.4

Hubbard – 60.3

Howland – 60.8

Liberty – 63.8

Campbell Memorial – 65.0

Fitch – 67.2

Thursday’s Schedule

Non-Conference

Jefferson vs. Rocky River at the Berkshire Holiday Tournament

Salem at Lakeview at the Lakeview Holiday Classic

Liberty vs. Crestwood at the Lakeview Holiday Classic

Friday’s Schedule

Red Tier

Boardman at Howland

White Tier

Hubbard at Edgewood

Struthers at Niles

Lakeview at Poland

Blue Tier

Brookfield at LaBrae

Newton Falls at Liberty

Champion at Campbell Memorial

Non-Conference

Jefferson vs. Grand Valley/Berkshire at the Berkshire Holiday Tournament

Bristol at Brookfield

Struthers at Campbell Memorial

Lakeside at Edgewood

Hudson at Fitch

Lakeview vs. Liberty/Crestwood at the Lakeview Holiday Classic

Liberty vs. Lakeview/Salem at the Lakeview Holiday Classic

Champion at Maplewood

Windham at Newton Falls

Girard at Niles

Canfield at Poland

Hubbard at Southeast