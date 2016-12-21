AAC Boys’ Basketball Standings (as of December 21)

2016-17 All-American Conference: Boys’ Basketball
Red Tier Standings
Canfield – 5-1 (3-0)
East – 4-0 (2-0)
Harding – 2-3 (2-1)
Boardman – 4-1 (1-1)
Lakeside – 4-2 (1-1)
Howland – 0-4 (0-3)
Fitch – 0-5 (0-3)
White Tier Standings
Struthers – 6-0 (3-0)
Edgewood – 5-1 (2-1)
Jefferson – 3-2 (2-1)
Poland – 3-2 (1-1)
Niles – 2-3 (1-2)
Lakeview – 2-5 (1-3)
Hubbard – 2-4 (1-3)
Blue Tier Standings
LaBrae – 5-0 (3-0)
Champion – 4-1 (3-1)
Liberty – 2-2 (2-1)
Newton Falls – 1-4 (1-1)
Girard – 1-5 (1-2)
Brookfield – 2-5 (1-3)
Memorial – 0-5 (0-3)
Team Stats
Scoring Average
East – 69.8
Champion – 71.8
Struthers – 67.5
LaBrae – 66.4
Harding – 65.8
Edgewood – 61.3
Canfield – 59.0
Jefferson – 58.8
Poland – 58.6
Lakeside – 58.3
Liberty – 58.3
Niles – 57.8
Boardman – 56.4
Hubbard – 54.8
Lakeview – 53.9
Howland – 51.3
Brookfield – 50.6
Fitch – 50.4
Girard – 49.7
Newton Falls – 46.0
Campbell Memorial – 40.2
Scoring Defense
Canfield – 45.5
Brookfield – 50.0
LaBrae – 50.8
East – 51.8
Struthers – 52.3
Edgewood – 52.5
Boardman – 53.0
Harding – 54.4
Lakeside – 55.2
Newton Falls – 55.4
Jefferson – 56.4
Champion – 57.0
Poland – 57.6
Girard – 58.2
Hubbard – 59.2
Niles – 59.4
Hubbard – 60.3
Howland – 60.8
Liberty – 63.8
Campbell Memorial – 65.0
Fitch – 67.2
Thursday’s Schedule
Non-Conference
Jefferson vs. Rocky River at the Berkshire Holiday Tournament
Salem at Lakeview at the Lakeview Holiday Classic
Liberty vs. Crestwood at the Lakeview Holiday Classic
Friday’s Schedule
Red Tier
Boardman at Howland
White Tier
Hubbard at Edgewood
Struthers at Niles
Lakeview at Poland
Blue Tier
Brookfield at LaBrae
Newton Falls at Liberty
Champion at Campbell Memorial
Non-Conference
Jefferson vs. Grand Valley/Berkshire at the Berkshire Holiday Tournament
Bristol at Brookfield
Struthers at Campbell Memorial
Lakeside at Edgewood
Hudson at Fitch
Lakeview vs. Liberty/Crestwood at the Lakeview Holiday Classic
Liberty vs. Lakeview/Salem at the Lakeview Holiday Classic
Champion at Maplewood
Windham at Newton Falls
Girard at Niles
Canfield at Poland
Hubbard at Southeast