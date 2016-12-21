Crosby scores NHL-high 22nd goal, Penguins drop Rangers 7-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Sidney Crosby picked up his NHL-leading 22nd goal, Evgeni Malkin added a goal and two assists and the Pittsburgh Penguins toppled the New York Rangers 7-2 on Tuesday night to move into a tie with the Rangers atop the crowded Metropolitan Division.

Bryan Rust, Phil Kessel, Justin Schultz, Patric Hornqvist and Nick Bonino also scored for the Penguins, who improved to 8-0-2 in December. Matt Murray made 26 saves and is unbeaten in regulation in his last 13 home starts as the Penguins cruised despite missing injured defensemen Kris Letang and Trevor Daley.

Michael Grabner collected his team-high 14th goal for New York and Matt Puempel added his second, but New York struggled to keep pace with Pittsburgh. Antti Raanta stopped 40 of 47 shots and allowed four third-period goals after the Rangers had pulled within 3-2.

Pittsburgh’s seven goals are the most the Rangers have given up this season. The Penguins had six goals during a win at Madison Square Garden last month.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

