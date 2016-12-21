Elections chief: Ohio gets online voter registration Jan. 1

Secretary of State Jon Husted says the system also reduces the potential for human error and could save millions of dollars over time

By Published: Updated:
vote-generic1_wood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The state elections chief says Ohio will ring in the new year by starting online voter registration.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says his office will launch Ohio’s new online registration system on Jan. 1. That is the first day online voter registration is allowed under a bill passed by state lawmakers.

Husted says it’s a more convenient and secure method than paper registration because the system will check a person’s voting eligibility before it accepts the registration. He says the system also reduces the potential for human error and could save millions of dollars over time.

The bill to allow online registration was passed by lawmakers in May, but they delayed its effective date until after the November presidential election.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s