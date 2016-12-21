Herrs announces voluntary recall of chipotle-flavored chips

The company said the products were flavored with chipotle seasoning containing a secondary supplier's milk ingredient that may be contaminated

By Published: Updated:
Herrs announces voluntary recall of chipotle-flavored chips
Herrs announces voluntary recall of chipotle-flavored chips

NOTTINGHAM, Pa. (AP) – Herrs Foods Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of some chipotle-flavored potato chips due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall covers Herr’s smoked chipotle-flavored kettle cooked potato chips and Peddler’s Pantry smoke-dried chipotle-flavored kettle cooked potato chips.

The company said the products were flavored with chipotle seasoning containing a secondary supplier’s milk ingredient that may be contaminated.

No lab tests have confirmed salmonella but Herrs said they were being recalled “with an abundance of caution and adherence to strict quality standards.”

The Herr’s brand items were sold in 2.625 ounce packages with a “best buy” date of Nov. 13 through March 27 and in 8 ounce size dated Nov. 26 through April 24. The Peddler’s Pantry item was sold in 2 ounce size and dated Dec. 25 through March 27.
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s