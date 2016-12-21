Ice removal big job for city, homeowners and shopping centers

It's a homeowner's responsibility to keep their sidewalk free of ice and snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Icy sidewalks and parking lots can be a disaster for people during the winter months, even on days when the sun is shining and there is no snow falling.

Iced over sidewalks can be a hazard for people during the winter, and there are a lot of them in Youngstown. Chuck Shasho, deputy director of public works, says the city does encourage homeowners to maintain their sidewalks, but that doesn’t always happen – even though it’s the property owner’s responsibility.

“There are a lot of houses that aren’t maintained, they’re vacant. And with that, the grass isn’t getting cut and sidewalks aren’t being maintained,” Shasho said.

Shasho said when it comes to removing ice some products work better than others. For instance, he said calcium works better on concrete than salt.

Iced over parking lots can be dangerous during the holiday season, too, but this season hasn’t seemed to be a problem.

Many shopping centers, such as the Southern Park Mall, used a private company to clear ice and snow form their lots.

