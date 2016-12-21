Irving, James lead short-handed Cavs past Bucks 113-102

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a career-high 13 assists, and LeBron James scored 29 as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their second game in two nights over the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-102 on Wednesday despite being without two starters.

The NBA champs were not at full strength as Kevin Love didn’t dress for the second straight game with a bruised left knee, and J.R. Smith sat out after breaking his right thumb Tuesday at Milwaukee. Smith needs surgery, and the Cavs won’t have a timetable on his return until after the operation.

They were missed, but Cleveland’s two biggest stars more than made up for the absences as the Cavs won for the eighth time in nine games. The only loss in that stretch was last week at Memphis when James, Irving and Love stayed home to rest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Jabari Parker 27 for the Bucks.
