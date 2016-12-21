LaBrae’s Aldridge scores 1,000th career point at Davidson

Aldridge led the Wildcats with a game-high 29 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the win.

Photo Courtesy: Tim Cowie, DavidsonPhotos.com

DAVIDSON, North Carolina (WKBN) – LaBrae graduate Peyton Aldridge scored his 1,000th career point for Davidson Wednesday night in a 75-60 win over Jacksonville.  He is the 49th player in school history to reach that milestone.

Aldridge led the Wildcats with a game-high 29 points, finishing 11-15 shooting from the floor.  It was the junior’s seventh 20-point performance of the season.  He also racked up nine rebounds with five assists.

The former Viking was a preseason all-conference selection in the Atlantic-10.  So far this season, Aldridge is averaging 21.1 points and seven rebounds per game for the Wildcats.

