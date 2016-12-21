Liberty police: Man asks clerk how to operate Bobcat, takes off on it

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Rental Corral on West Gypsy Lane in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty police are looking for a man who they say had a clerk at a rental store tell him how to operate a Bobcat and then took off on it.

This machine is similar to the one stolen.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Monday when a man showed up at the Rental Corral on West Gypsy Lane inquiring about a Bobcat Skid Steer. He asked how to operate the machine and said he would be back later to rent it.

The man left the store on foot and returned a few minutes later and was seen driving the machine out of the parking lot.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skin black male in his 40s, wearing a Steelers jacket.

Liberty police released surveillance video of a man they believe to be the suspect in the theft. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (330) 539-9830. All information will be considered confidential.

