Liberty police: Man asks clerk how to operate Bobcat, takes off on it

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty police are looking for a man who they say had a clerk at a rental store tell him how to operate a Bobcat and then took off on it.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Monday when a man showed up at the Rental Corral on West Gypsy Lane inquiring about a Bobcat Skid Steer. He asked how to operate the machine and said he would be back later to rent it.

The man left the store on foot and returned a few minutes later and was seen driving the machine out of the parking lot.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skin black male in his 40s, wearing a Steelers jacket.

Liberty police released surveillance video of a man they believe to be the suspect in the theft. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (330) 539-9830. All information will be considered confidential.