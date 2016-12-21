Loraine A. Maksim Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Loraine A. Maksim, age 56, passed on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Northside Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Loraine was born October 1, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Richard P. and Lois J. (Thompson) Maksim.

Loraine was a 1978 graduate of Liberty High School and previously worked as Dietary Aide at Park Vista of Youngstown. She enjoyed cooking, photography, caring for her beautiful rose bushes, gardening, feeding the birds and spending time with family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her fiancé, David Taus; her sister, Charmaine (Donald) Curto-Deans of Vienna Township; her nieces, Jessica Palguta of Niles and Crystal (Becca) Deans of Girard; her nephews, Justin (Alysia) Curto of Pittsburgh and Jacob (Katie) Curto of Girard and her great nieces and nephews, Abigail, Andrew, Angelo, Aaron, Jocelyn and Karra.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Germaine “Geri” Maksim.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

The family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

