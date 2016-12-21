Man and woman found dead inside semi-truck in Cleveland

The Cleveland Division of Police said firefighters broke the window, and discovered the man and woman were dead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBn) – The bodies of two people were found in a semi-truck in a parking lot near downtown Cleveland early Wednesday morning.

WJW Fox 8 is reporting that a man told officers he noticed the truck was left running in the area of East 9th Street and Canal Road. When it stopped running, he believed it was abandoned and looked inside. That’s when he saw the victims and called for help.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Cleveland police identified the deceased as Jonathan Taylor, 56, and Sylbia Dority, 63.

 

