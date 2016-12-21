Nearly 30,000 strollers recalled because of laceration and fall hazards

According to the CSPC, a gap in certain Aria Child stroller’s folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver’s hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard

A recall has been issued for some Aria strollers.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The strollers have been recalled after consumers reported injuries needing stitches.

According to the CSPC, a gap in certain Aria Child stroller’s folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver’s hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, the stroller can fold unexpectedly during use, posing an injury and fall hazard to the caregiver and child.

The more than 29,000 strollers were sold at Babies R US and other retail stores nationwide and Albeebaby.com, Amazon.com, Dmartstores.com, Medbroad.com and other online retailers from May 2015 through November 2016 for about $180.

The firm has received five reports of consumers being pinched by the stroller hinge mechanism, resulting in four consumers needing stitches for cuts. In addition, the CSPC says there were 71 reports of the stroller unexpectedly folding during use, resulting in 12 minor bumps or bruises to a child or caregiver and one fractured wrist and elbow to an adult due to a fall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Aria Child for a free replacement stroller.

