Police: Ariz. parents wake up to find stranger with pants down holding toddler

TEMPE, Ariz (WCMH) – Parents in an Arizona apartment complex didn’t expect to find a man holding their 2-year-old daughter after being awakened by her cries.

Police say when the father went to check on his child, he found Oren Aharon Cohen with his daughter on his lap with his pants slightly pulled down and his butt exposed.

Cohen is accused of throwing the child onto the couch after discovering the father came into the living room, WTEN-TV reports. Police say a struggle ensued after the father tried to stop Cohen from leaving the apartment.

The child’s mother called 911. Cohen was briefly able to escape into the parking lot , but the father chased him down again and held him until officers arrived.

Police say Cohen then refused commands of responding officers and had to be tased before being taken into custody. He’s facing charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and second-degree burglary.

Police say Cohen is not a citizen of the United States, but he is here legally from Israel with a valid passport.

Police say Cohen also used the restroom across from the 2-year-old victim’s bedroom and drank orange juice from the refrigerator. He told police he had been drinking with a friend who lives in the same apartment complex and didn’t remember the alleged incident.

During an interview, the girl told police that the “bad man” gave her an “ouchie” and pointed to her butt, but police do not believe Cohen performed or engaged in any sexual acts with the victim.