South Range students get to blast principal with water balloons

The activity was all part of the school's reading program

By Published: Updated:
The principal at South Range Middle School has some fun with students in Canfield, Ohio.


CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Fifth graders at South Range Middle School hit a milestone Wednesday in their reading program, and that meant they got a chance to take aim at their principal as he went for a polar run.

Students threw water balloons at Principal Dan Szolek as he ran by dressed in a Santa suit.

It was all part of the fifth grade book challenge. So far, the students have read 1,000 books this year.

School leaders say the fun activities help get the kids excited about books.

“Anything that I can do to encourage them to read I will do that, but I have to give a lot of credit to our fifth grade language arts teacher Mrs. Bevacqua for coming up with these kinds of things that makes it a little more fun for them to read,” Szolek said.

Last year, Szolek had to spend the night sleeping on the roof of the school. Students met their goal of reading more than 3,000 books over the entire year.

