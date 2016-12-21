Suspended YSU football player answers to gun charge

Martin Ruiz was arrested Dec. 6 during a traffic stop

By Published: Updated:
Martin Ruiz, Tallmadge Police Department


AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown State football player who is suspended from playing in the FCS National Championship game on Jan. 7 appeared in Summit County Court Wednesday facing a weapons charge.

Martin Ruiz pleaded not guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling.

Ruiz was arrested Dec. 6 during a traffic stop in Tallmadge. 

According to a police report, Ruiz was pulled over for failing to signal a turn. Police said the car smelled like marijuana and “marijuana shake” was found on the driver’s seat. Police said a loaded handgun was also found inside the car’s glove compartment. Ruiz said the gun was not his.

Ruiz was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling.

Three other YSU football players, Darien Townsend, LeRoy Alexander and Jameel Smith, will also not be playing in the FCS National Championship for failing an NCAA drug test.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s