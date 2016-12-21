Suspended YSU football player answers to gun charge



AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown State football player who is suspended from playing in the FCS National Championship game on Jan. 7 appeared in Summit County Court Wednesday facing a weapons charge.

Martin Ruiz pleaded not guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling.

Ruiz was arrested Dec. 6 during a traffic stop in Tallmadge.

According to a police report, Ruiz was pulled over for failing to signal a turn. Police said the car smelled like marijuana and “marijuana shake” was found on the driver’s seat. Police said a loaded handgun was also found inside the car’s glove compartment. Ruiz said the gun was not his.

Ruiz was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling.

Three other YSU football players, Darien Townsend, LeRoy Alexander and Jameel Smith, will also not be playing in the FCS National Championship for failing an NCAA drug test.