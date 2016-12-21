TV Schedule: Most NFL games on Saturday, not Sunday this week

The Cleveland Browns game can be seen on WKBN 27 at 1 PM Christmas Eve

Pittsburgh Steelers v. Cleveland Browns: First Energy Stadium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, the NFL has moved the bulk of their weekend slate to Saturday this week. In fact, 12 of 16 games will be played on Christmas Eve.

The Cleveland Browns game can be viewed at 1 PM Saturday on WKBN 27. The Pittsburgh Steelers are part of a two-game set on Christmas Day, but their matchup with the Ravens can only be seen on the NFL Network.

TV schedule for this weekend:

Saturday, December 24:
1 PM – Chargers at Browns – WKBN 27
1 PM – Vikings at Packers – WYFX
4:25 PM – Buccaneers at Saints – WYFX
8:25 PM – Bengals at Texans – NFL Network

Sunday, December 25:

4:30 PM – Ravens at Steelers – NFL Network
8:30 PM – Broncos at Chiefs – NBC

Monday, December 26:

8:30 PM – Lions at Cowboys – ESPN

