Video: Local service members wish family back home Merry Christmas

(WKBN) – The holidays are all about spending time with family and friends, but some U.S. service members have to spend the Christmas season away from loved ones.

Those back home are also missing them and waiting for their safe return.

Several service members have loved ones living in the Youngstown area, and wanted to wish them a virtual Merry Christmas. Watch the above video to see them give a shout out to their families!

Atwater, OH: SrA Ross Gruenberg, 91st Missile Maintenance Group in North Dakota

SrA Ross Gruenberg, 91st Missile Maintenance Group in North Dakota Austintown, OH: SMSgt James Haupt

SMSgt James Haupt Cortland, OH: MSgt Julie Wagner

MSgt Julie Wagner Grove City, PA: Air Force 1st Lt. Jamie Filer, deployed to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan

Air Force 1st Lt. Jamie Filer, deployed to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan Leavittsburg, OH: 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell

379th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell Lisbon, OH: Jeff Lawrence and family, stationed in Germany

Jeff Lawrence and family, stationed in Germany New Bedford, PA: TSgt Jared Bobic, U.S. Air Force, currently deployed to the Middle East

TSgt Jared Bobic, U.S. Air Force, currently deployed to the Middle East New Castle, PA: Amn Jonathon Tedrow, 91st Missile Maintenance Group, North Dakota

Amn Jonathon Tedrow, 91st Missile Maintenance Group, North Dakota Slippery Rock, PA: United States Seventh Fleet sailors

United States Seventh Fleet sailors Transfer, PA: MSgt Daniel Scott

MSgt Daniel Scott Warren, OH: Senior Rex Longwell, deployed to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan

Senior Rex Longwell, deployed to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan Youngstown, OH: Debi Bacor, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, CO

Debi Bacor, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, CO Youngstown, OH: SrA Monae Thomas

SrA Monae Thomas Youngstown, OH: SrA Shanae Thomas