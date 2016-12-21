Youngstown police find multiple guns, drugs after completing search warrant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police carried out a search warrant for multiple guns and drug substances on Tuesday, Dec. 20 a little before 4 p.m.

After the search was completed, police confiscated the following items:

1 used metal crack pipe

1 used syringe

1 Taurus Pt-25 Pistol

$98

1 bag of powder cocaine

1 bag of marijuana

1 Smith and Wesson M&P 9 Shield Pistol with magazines and live rounds

1 FMJ Ducktown TN Model DD 45 Caliber Pistol with 1 live round

1 bag containing 1 hydrocodone pill and 2 oxycodone pills

1 bag containing 14 tramadol pills

1 bag of crack cocaine

1 bag containing 14 oxycodone pills

1 bag containing 5 unknown white oblong pills

1 digital scale with drug residue

1 Ohio Edison bill

Marian Jones, 33 years old, was arrested for drug paraphernalia and scheduled a court date for Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to a police report.

The report also said 61-year-old Gary Booth was arrested on four counts of possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability and drug paraphernalia. His court date was scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.