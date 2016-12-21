YSU ended up with fewer tickets to championship game

Related Coverage Tickets sold out for Youngstown State National Championship game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU students and fans are wondering where they can get tickets for the FCS National Championship game now that tickets locally are sold out.

Many are upset that Youngstown State University only ordered 1,000 tickets for the title game, when were offered much more.

James Madison University ended up with 7,000.

According to Curt Dudley, James Madison University director of multimedia communication, each school received 4,000 tickets at their allotment to sell.

“JMU sold out of its 4,000 in a hurry. Youngstown State, not so – they only requested 1, 000,” Dudley said.

After comments made by James Madison University officials about the number of tickets they received, Penguins fans were left wondering what happened.

As it turns out, both universities had to tell the NCAA how many championship tickets they wanted before the quarterfinals of the playoffs when YSU played Wofford.

YSU and JMU had to decide how much money they could spend on those tickets.

“We had to make an order three weeks ago, and we committed to $75,000 to buy roughly 1,000 tickets,” said Trevor Parks, YSU sports information director.

No tickets were returned, and the budget for purchasing had been used.

You can’t get tickets through YSU but you can through the third parties sellers. YSU and the NCAA are directing people towards Flash Seats, the official NCAA reselling website.

“It’s a good rush of people trying to get tickets right now, but I think as the weeks go on leading up to the game, people that were planning on going to the game from the other school’s team will be looking to give them up,” Parks said.

Right now, the cheapest tickets are selling for around $70. However, there will be less seating available as Toyota Stadium has blocked off 5,000 seats for construction purposes. The usual 20,000 seats available are now down to 15,000.