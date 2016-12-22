Elberta H. Parker Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Elberta H. Parker, age 79, of Girard, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Autumn Hills Nursing Care Center.

Elberta was born September 5, 1937, in Elkins, West Virginia, the daughter of Arnold and Beatrice Bradley Hevner.

She had worked for Great Beginnings Preschool and was lovingly known as “Miss Bert” to all. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. Elberta was a loving, devoted wife and mother, who adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending all her time with them.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Donald Parker; her children, Judith (Jeff) Seiber of Niles, Bradley (Kathy) Parker of Girard and Evelyn (Dan) Kiger of Mineral Ridge; her brother, Samuel Hevner of Connecticut; her grandchildren, Joshua (Suzie) Seiber, Ashley (Rick) Greenwood, Jamie (Randy) Stottlemire, Abbey (Andrew) Zizzo, Zachary Kiger and Julie Parker; her great-grandchildren, Spencer, Emilia, Parker, Ellie, Anabelle and Anderson.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 26, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Elberta will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Elberta’s family wishes to thank Autumn Hills for their exceptional care and kindness that was given to her.

