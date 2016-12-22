Family of Warren mother killed in murder-suicide gets new home

Jessica Crowder was killed in June at the family's old home in Warren as her daughter called 911

By Published: Updated:
The Crowder family, who lost their mother and daughter, Jessica, was given a new home in Warren.


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – For one Warren family, moving in to their new home makes for a happy ending to a tragic year.

In June, 27-year-old Roleigh Culver shot and killed his girlfriend, 36-year-old Jessica Crowder, before killing himself. Crowder was just coming back from volunteering at the Warren Family Mission

Crowder’s daughter, TraLynn, who was 11 years old at the time, made the heartbreaking 911 call.

This Christmas, volunteers came together to give a house on Palmyra Road some TLC so the Crowders could have a fresh start.

Back in September, the house donated by the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership didn’t look like much. It had dirty rooms, and plumbing and electric problems.

On Thursday, friends, well-wishers and volunteers who worked on the project came to the unveiling.

The house has new floors and a refreshed kitchen, and TraLynn has a new bedroom.

Peggy Crowder, Jessica’s mother, and TraLynn were moved and overwhelmed.

“It’s gonna be a fresh start for us. It’s just going to be really nice,” Peggy said.

“There’s so many people here that helped and wanted to support us,” TraLynn said.

Team Sanders, Inc. led the “Home for Christmas” project. It’s the second year they’ve fixed up a house for a family in time for the holidays.

Last year, volunteers gifted a home to the family of Teresa Hunter, a sister and mother who was murdered in October of 2015.

Team Sanders, Inc. founder Kiisha Sanders couldn’t thank the volunteers enough.

“The time, just thank you guys for everything that you’ve done,” she said.

Thanks to their hard work, the Crowder family will be home for Christmas.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s