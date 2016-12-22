Gold coin drops boost Red Kettle tally in Mahoning Valley

Three 1 ounce gold coins were discovered in kettles in Canfield and Austintown

The Salvation Army says they got three gold coins in their kettle.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the fifth year in a row, a generous donor dropped gold coins in a few Salvation Army buckets in Mahoning County.

Three 1 ounce gold coins were discovered in three of its kettles across the area. A Canadian Maple Leaf was dropped in a kettle at Canfield Giant Eagle, a South Africa Krugerrand coins and a Grant Wood American Arts Commemorative Series coin were dropped in kettles at the Giant Eagle in Austintown.

The donor remains anonymous and left no note or information.

The coins will be appraised by Ace Diamond and Jewelry in Boardman. They could be worth $1,200 to $1,300 each.

“At a time when our Red Kettle Campaign is running behind by over $40,000 as of Dec. 20, 2016 compared to the same time last year, these gold coins will help us make up some of the fundraising gap we have experienced this season,” said Major Elijah O. Kahn, Mahoning County area coordinator. “We are amazed by this incredible generosity and we want to express our thanks and gratitude to the donor(s) for this generous gift. It will make a huge difference in our ongoing ministry this Christmas and year round.”

Last year, two coins were dropped in a bucket in Austintown totaling $2,000.

The Red Kettle Campaign runs through Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Donations can be sent to 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

