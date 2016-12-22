Graduate saves, repurposes old Lordstown logo for new school

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though the old Lordstown School building has been demolished, part of it will be around for years to come.

John Hickey, a 1990 Lordstown graduate, saved the red devil logo from the gym floor. Along with a friend, he cleaned it up had it framed.

He said it took about seven hours to remove the devil from the old gym floor.

“Basically, it was like a puzzle piece when we went to put it back together, trying to know what pieces go where, what colors matched up.”

Thursday night, Hickey unveiled the logo on the wall of the current Lordstown gym.

He said he got the idea from other schools in the area who have done something similar.

