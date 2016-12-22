Graduate saves, repurposes old Lordstown logo for new school

John Hickey, who graduated in 1990, unveiled the red devil logo on the wall of the current Lordstown gym

By Published: Updated:
A 1990 Lordstown graduate saved and repurposed the red devil logo from the old school building's gym floor.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though the old Lordstown School building has been demolished, part of it will be around for years to come.

John Hickey, a 1990 Lordstown graduate, saved the red devil logo from the gym floor. Along with a friend, he cleaned it up had it framed.

He said it took about seven hours to remove the devil from the old gym floor.

“Basically, it was like a puzzle piece when we went to put it back together, trying to know what pieces go where, what colors matched up.”

Thursday night, Hickey unveiled the logo on the wall of the current Lordstown gym.

He said he got the idea from other schools in the area who have done something similar.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s