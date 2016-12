GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City police filed charges of theft by deception against 20-year-old Jessee Treiber of 35 Enclave Drive.

Charges stem from a report taken in September by a local business owner, who discovered that Treiber cashed and/or deposited several paychecks multiple times over the period of several months, according to a news release.

The Grove City Police Department said the fraudulent deposits totaled an amount of $2,615.50.