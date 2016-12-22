John Pershing Russell Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel for John Pershing Russell, 85, of Austintown who passed away Thursday, December 22, at his home.

John was born September 23, 1931 in Youngstown, the son of Fred and Beatrice Naomi (Pershing) Russell and was a lifelong area resident.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After the war, John was a Master Diesel Mechanic and had worked as a teacher in the Lordstown School System until his retirement in 1988.

He was a member of the former Mahoning United Methodist Church.

He was active in Boy Scouts of America and the Mahoning / Columbiana Bee Keepers. He was an avid farmer and enjoyed rebuilding old tractors and trucks.

John leaves his wife of 57 years, the former Carol L. Dickey, whom he married April 4, 1959. John also leaves three children, Fred Russell of Youngstown, Ken Russell of Austintown and Pam (Keith Panning of Youngstown; two grandchildren, John and Rebecca; one brother Carl Russell and one sister, Ruth Mechling both of Austintown.

Besides his parents, John is preceded in death by a daughter, Melody Russell and one brother, Harry Russell.

Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley in John’s name.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com



Order Flowers Here