LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police he was robbed Thursday at gunpoint at a motel in Liberty.

A man called police just after midnight from the Rodeway Inn on Belmont Avenue.

Dispatchers said two men were involved in the robbery.

Police are looking for a teal colored 1997 Mercury Mountaineer with Ohio license place GWC 7112.

Anyone who has information about the vehicle is asked to call Liberty police at 330-759-8081.