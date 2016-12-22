Mass. woman wants evidence of babies’ bodies found in squalid home dismissed

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) – The lawyer for a Massachusetts woman facing murder charges after the bodies of three infants were found in her squalid home has asked a judge to throw out evidence police found during a search of the house.

Erika Murray is charged in the deaths of two of three dead babies found in her Blackstone home in September 2014.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that her attorney, Keith Halpern, told a judge Wednesday that a police search of the home exceeded the scope of the search warrant, which he called “vague, overboard and fatally defective.”

Prosecutors countered that given the “bizarre and unusual” facts of the case, the search was justified.

The judge did not immediately rule.

Murray is being held without bail after pleading not guilty.

Murray’s four children, ranging from 5 months to 13 years old, were removed from the house in Blackstone in August and placed in state custody. Prosecutors said the 5-month-old and a 3-year-old were found covered in their own feces and had been severely neglected.

Police later searched the house and found the babies’ remains in bedroom closets.

