Police bring cheer and presents to families in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas can be a wonderful time of year for kids – Santa, presents, and family cheer. But for some parents, it can be difficult to get gifts for their children.

Youngstown Community Police stepped in to help Thursday by providing Christmas joy to 25 families. Presents were given to the children in each family, thanks to the Fill-A-Cruiser toy drive.

St. Nick showed up and allowed the kids to open some of the gifts while the officers secretly gave the parents more presents for the kids to open Christmas Day. There were more than 150 toys to give away.

The officers also gave the parents gift cards to get food or anything they might need.

The recipients for the giveaway are chosen through a special relationship the police have with various organizations that target families that may be in need.

“We usually get input through contact, different entities, community leaders and block watches, families we’ve seen through different circumstances,” said Officer Joe Moran, Youngstown Police Department.

“It’s going to make it better. A lot of people care,” said one of the parents.

This was Community Police’s second annual toy give-away and more are planned. Moran said it’s something he looks forward to.

“We try to do what we can do and brighten somebody’s holiday,” Moran said.

