Semi hauling GM parts catches fire in North Jackson

The fire started just after midnight on Route 45

A truck caught fire on Route 45 in North Jackson.

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire investigators in North Jackson are looking into what caused a tractor trailer hauling General Motors parts to catch fire early Thursday morning.

The fire started just after midnight on Route 45.

The driver said he smelled smoke, realized what was happening and called 911.

A truck caught fire on Route 45 in North Jackson. Jackson Township Fire Chief Dave Graham said crews took extra precautions to make sure oil from the truck didn’t get into the water.

“It melted a hole in the crank case on the engine of the motor, and some of that oil seeped out. They put down Haz-mat pads and booms to stop it,” Graham said.

Firefighters chopped away at the ice in a ditch to make sure no oil drained into it.

Firefighters said there was little to no damage to the GM parts.

 

