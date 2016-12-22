Steeler Antonio Brown donating $100K to Children’s Hospital

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown is donating $100,000 to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

The hospital’s president and chief development officer, Greg Barrett, says there were “little rumblings” that Brown might be planning a donation. The mystery was put to rest when Brown posted a picture of the check on Snapchat Thursday night.

Brown says this is his first big charitable donation, but he’s hoping to do more in the future. Brown says it’s “a wonderful time of the year to give back.”

The donation will be formally presented sometime Friday.

