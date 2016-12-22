Steeler Antonio Brown donating $100K to Children’s Hospital

FILE - In this file photo from Dec. 6, 2015, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The Steelers at 8-5 need to keep winning to keep a playoff hope alive while a win for the Broncos could clinch them a division championship and a home game in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich, File)
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown is donating $100,000 to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

The hospital’s president and chief development officer, Greg Barrett, says there were “little rumblings” that Brown might be planning a donation. The mystery was put to rest when Brown posted a picture of the check on Snapchat Thursday night.

Brown says this is his first big charitable donation, but he’s hoping to do more in the future. Brown says it’s “a wonderful time of the year to give back.”

The donation will be formally presented sometime Friday.

