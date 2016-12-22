Storm Team 27: Cloudy and breezy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Thursday was warmest this morning at 37 degrees. Temperatures will hover around the mid 30’s. Light snow if any will taper off this afternoon. Most areas will see less than an inch of total snowfall.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO

Better weather Friday with some sun. Another storm will sweep in Friday night into Saturday morning. This system will bring a wintry mix of snow or rain showers. A small chance for light freezing rain into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will warm up through the morning with a chance for snow mixing to rain showers. The precipitation will wrap up by Saturday afternoon. Quiet weather expected into Christmas Eve.



LOOKING AHEAD

Christmas morning looks dry with warming temperatures through the day. There is a risk for rain showers into the afternoon. A better chance for rain and warmer temperatures to start next week.

Forecast Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for snow showers. Little/Light accumulation. (20%)

High: 34 Thursday Night: Decreasing clouds.

Low: 23 Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 38 Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers early. (60%)

High: 40 Low: 33 Sunday: Chance for rain showers afternoon. (30%)

High: 42 Low: 30 Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 38 Tuesday: Cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 30 Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 35 Low: 22 Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 34

