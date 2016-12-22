Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, light snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

Clouds will stick around overnight with a chance for snow showers late. Snow will develop into early Thursday morning. Snow accumulation is expected to be light. Lows will fall into the upper 20’s. The risk for snow showers or flurries will stay in the forecast Thursday. Again, little accumulation expected. Isolated spots may see up to 1/2 inch. Most areas will see less than an inch of total snowfall.

Better weather Friday with some sun. Another storm will sweep in Friday night into Saturday morning. This system will bring a wintry mix of snow or rain showers. A small chance for light freezing rain into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will warm up through the morning with a chance for snow mixing to rain showers. The precipitation will wrap up by Saturday afternoon. Quiet weather expected into Christmas Eve.



Christmas morning looks dry with warming temperatures through the day. There is a risk for rain showers into the afternoon. A better chance for rain and warmer temperatures to start next week.

Forecast Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. Little/Light accumulation. (40%)

High: 34 Thursday Night: Decreasing clouds.

Low: 23 Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 38 Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers early. (60%)

High: 40 Low: 33 Sunday: Chance for rain showers afternoon. (30%)

High: 42 Low: 30 Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 38 Tuesday: Cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 30 Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 35 Low: 22 Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 34

