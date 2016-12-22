Storm Team 27: Warming up into the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Temperatures will dip into the mid 20’s to start your Friday morning.  Look for some sun early Friday with increasing clouds through the afternoon.  Highs will push toward 40.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO
Another storm system will push rain showers into the region later Friday evening.  The chance for snow showers will will stay in the forecast too.  Temperatures will rise overnight with any snow showers mixing back to rain showers through Saturday morning.  The risk for rain showers will stick around Saturday morning.  Look for better weather into Saturday afternoon and into your Christmas Eve!

LOOKING AHEAD
Christmas morning looks dry with warming temperatures through the day.  Rain will return with warmer temperatures to start next week.

Forecast

Friday:   Partly sunny early with increasing clouds into the afternoon.
High:   40

Friday night:   Rain showers developing.  Rain may mix with snow.  Little to no accumulation expected.  (80%)
Low:   33 (Early)

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Rain showers tapering off late morning.  (80%)
High:   40

Sunday:   Partly to mostly cloudy.
High:   42    Low:   29

Monday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered rain showers.  (60%)
High:   55    Low:   38

Tuesday:   Partly sunny.  Chance for snow showers.  (30%)
High:   34    Low:   29

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Isolated snow shower.  (30%)
High:   39   Low:   24

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain or snow showers. (60%)
High:   39    Low:   29

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers.  (40%)
High:   30    Low:   25

