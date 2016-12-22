Pa. teachers may strike, not return from break

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Students in one eastern Pennsylvania school district are due to return from their Christmas break on Jan. 3, but their teachers may not be joining them.

The Pocono Record reports teachers in the Stroudsburg Area School District may instead go on strike that day.

The teachers last met with district negotiators on Dec. 14 and both sides are scheduled to meet again Jan. 2. If no contract agreement is reached, the teachers say they’ll strike.

A union representative says the last negotiation session was “fruitful for the most part” but says scheduling conflicts are keeping the sides from meeting again until the day before the strike deadline.

School district solicitor Jeffrey Sultanik says the sides are still about $14 million apart on wage and benefit issues.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)