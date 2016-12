NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was backed up for about 4 miles on the Ohio Turnpike this afternoon due to a semi-truck fire around mile marker 212.

The driver was heading westbound between the Lordstown and Warren exits when he noticed smoke in his rear view mirror.

He pulled off to the side of the road and when he got out he found the back of his truck had caught fire.

Firefighters used a foam to help put out the fire. The semi-truck was carrying boxes of almond milk.