Authorities: 9-year-old girl dies in Lorain, Ohio mobile home fire

The Lorain County coroner said the initial report indicates she died of smoke inhalation

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) – Authorities said a 9-year-old girl died in a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Lorain.

The Lorain County coroner identified the girl who died in the Friday morning fire as Nadeysha Rodriguez. Coroner Stephen Evans said the initial report indicates she suffered from smoke inhalation, but the official cause of death had not been determined.

Evans said the girl’s grandmother was also in the mobile home. Authorities said the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and discharged.

Firefighters found the mobile home surrounded by flames when they arrived around 3:30 a.m.

State Fire Marshal spokeswoman Kelly Stincer said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stincer said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

