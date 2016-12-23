Boardman outlasts Howland

HOWLAND, OH (WKBN)-It was a battle of the long ball as both Howland and Boardman exchanged 3’s for most of the night as the Spartans outlasted the Tigers 55-52.

The two teams went back and forth in the first half with the lead changing several times in front of a crowded gym at Howland High School.

The Tigers Michael Massucci led all-scorers with 32 points on the evening.

Boardman was led by Junior Holden Lipke who had 17 points.

The loss drops Howland to 0-5, while Boardman improves to 5-1.

The Spartans return to action December 30th as they host Fitch.

Howland returns to action December 27th against Sharon.

