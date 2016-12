JOHNSON, Shirley L., 81 – Niles, Ohio

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at a 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28.

Friends may also call one hour prior to the services on Wednesday, December 28 at the funeral home.

Shirley L. Johnson Tribute

